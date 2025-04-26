Funeral mass of Pope Francis underway in packed St. Peter’s Square with the mighty and meek in attendance

VATICAN CITY: The funeral Mass for Pope Francis is underway in a packed St. Peter's Square.

The Argentine pontiff died on Monday. Mourners began streaming into the square at dawn on Saturday.

Bells tolled to signal the start of the procession bringing Francis' coffin from St. Peter's Basilica to the front of the altar in the square.

Dignitaries including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were seated on one side of the altar, while red-robed cardinals were on the other.

The funeral marks the start of the nine-day period of official mourning at the Vatican.

World leaders and Catholic faithful bade farewell to Pope Francis in a funeral Saturday reflecting his priorities as pope and wishes as pastor. Though presidents and princes attended the Mass in St. Peter’s Square, prisoners and migrants will welcome him into the basilica across town where he will be laid to rest.

Tens of thousands of people flocked before dawn to the square on a brilliant spring day that was supposed to have been a special Holy Year celebration for adolescents. Perhaps because so many young people were on hand, the somber ceremony still had a festive mood, with mourners taking selfies amid the hymns as Francis' simple coffin was brought out of St. Peter’s Basilica at the start of the Mass.

Francis had choreographed the funeral himself when he revised and simplified the Vatican’s rites and rituals last year. His aim was to emphasize the pope’s role as a mere pastor and not “a powerful man of this world.”

It was a reflection of Francis’ 12-year project to radically reform the papacy, to stress priests as servants and to construct “a poor church for the poor.” He articulated the mission just days after his 2013 election and it explained the name he chose as pope, honoring St. Francis of Assisi “who had the heart of the poor of the world,” according to the official decree of the pope's life that was placed in his simple wooden coffin before it was sealed Friday night.

Despite Francis’ focus on the powerless, the powerful were at his funeral. U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, and European Union leaders joined Prince William and European royals leading more than 160 official delegations. Argentine President Javier Milei had the pride of place given Francis’ nationality, even if the two didn’t particularly get along and the pope alienated many Argentines by never returning home.