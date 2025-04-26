Harvard researcher held in Louisiana awaits judge’s decision on deportation to Russia

BATON ROUGE, La.: Kseniia Petrova never imagined she would face significant immigration issues, but it has been 68 days since she was detained at the Boston airport while traveling with undeclared frog embryo samples.

The Russian-born scientist and Harvard University researcher associate was in the United States legally. But she finds herself thrust into a detention system that has been in the national spotlight as President Donald Trump pursues his promise of mass deportations.

Petrova, 30, was sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana where she continues to await a judge’s decision on whether she will be deported to Russia, where she fears she will be imprisoned or worse.

The Department of Homeland Security accuses Petrova of knowingly breaking the law, while friends and advocates are calling for her release and saying the incident was an infraction that normally would be punishable by a fine.

As Petrova spends days in a crowded dormitory awaiting her fate, her colleagues say their research, including using a one-of-a-kind cancer-detecting microscope, will be delayed or moot without the scientist who they say plays a critical role.

Difficult conditions in detention center

“The truth is on my side,” said Petrova, who spoke with The Associated Press on Friday in a video call from the Louisiana ICE detention center in Monroe. She held an outdated phone to one ear and pressed her fingers against the other trying to block out muffled background conversations in various languages.

Behind Petrova were steel bunkbeds, a few tables, two microwaves and a television showing CNN.

“Almost all our life is happening in this dorm,” Petrova said.

Dozens of woman walked around Petrova. She said many were Latin Americans, some who crossed the border illegally. Other immigrants had been in the country for a long time and were detained after missing a check-in with ICE. There are others who Petrova said were in the facility “without any sense or any reason, really any point” about why they were detained.

Petrova is not aware of any other scientists in the dorm housing 99 women.

Petrova described the facility’s food as “absolutely terrible”, mainly carbohydrates without fruits or vegetables. Detainees typically get an hour outside unless it’s raining, a regular occurrence this time of year in the Bayou State.