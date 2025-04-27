Conclave politics begin with the question: Continue Pope Francis' radical legacy or change course?

VATICAN CITY (AP): One of Pope Francis’ enduring legacies was that he greatly expanded the diversity of cardinals who will elect his successor, naming “princes of the church” from faraway countries that had never had one before.

That legacy is now throwing a wrench in the traditional sport of speculating about the next pope, since these far-flung cardinals don't know one another well and haven’t coalesced into clear voting blocs going into the conclave, the centuries-old ritual to elect a new pope.

As a result, all that is certain about the upcoming conclave is that there is no certainty.

As the Oscar-nominated film “Conclave” made clear, the election of a pope is a Hollywood-worthy drama steeped in mystery, secrecy and faith. But real-world politics and personal calculations come into play and will weigh on the 130-plus cardinals when they enter the Sistine Chapel to cast their ballots.

What will the cardinals be looking for?

No date has yet been set for the conclave, but it must start by May 10. After Francis’ funeral Saturday, the cardinals who have flocked to Rome will meet regularly this week, sizing one another up as they discuss the needs of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church following Francis’ revolutionary papacy.

Francis' 12-year pontificate was characterized by a focus away from doctrinaire rules to making the church more inclusive and welcoming. For progressives, it was a refocusing of mission back to the Gospel’s mandate to care for poor people and feed the hungry. For conservatives, Francis sowed confusion by introducing wiggle room in hot-button cultural issues such as the church’s teaching on marriage and homosexuality.

As a result, the cardinals face a fundamental decision when looking for a successor: Does the church need someone to continue Francis’ legacy, focusing on the marginalized as Jesus did? Or does it need a course correction to rebuild unity, after Francis’ radical reforms alienated some?

One question is whether the conservative wing, which counts cardinals from Africa, Eastern Europe and part of the U.S., has enough votes to swing the pendulum back to the doctrinaire papacies of St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

Beyond that, the cardinals will consider more practical matters: Pick someone in his 60s and you might have a pope for 20-plus years, for better or worse. Pick a pope from where the church is alive and growing – Asia or Africa – and you might bring more upheaval to the Vatican's Italian-heavy bureaucracy that is still smarting from the Argentine pope’s go-it-alone style.

Pick a relatively unknown pope and he’s just that, unknown.

Who are the contenders?

Chatbots and bookmakers’ predictions aside, it’s really anyone’s guess, said Alberto Melloni, a church historian.

“They barely know each other,” Melloni said, recalling that in his last batch of cardinals alone, in December, Francis added 20 new voters to the conclave. These cardinals hailed from Algeria, Argentina and Australia and points in between, and may have first met the day they got their red hats.