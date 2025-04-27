Eleven killed as driver plows into Filipino festival in Canada, police rule out terror link

VANCOUVER: Vancouver police ruled out terrorism in a car ramming attack that killed 11 people at a Filipino heritage festival in the Canadian city, saying the suspect has a history of mental health issues.
Dozens of others were injured, some seriously, in what authorities described as a car ramming attack that shook the country ahead of federal elections.
The Filipino community had gathered in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood on Saturday evening when festivalgoers were hit.
A man driving a black Audi SUV entered the street just after 8 p.m. Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival. A Vancouver man was arrested.
“It is the darkest day in Vancouver’s history,” Vancouver Police Interim Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.
“The person we have in custody does have a significant history of interactions with police health care professionals related to mental health," he said.
Video of the aftermath shows the dead and injured along a narrow street in South Vancouver lined by food trucks. The front of the driver's SUV is smashed in.
Kris Pangilinan, who brought his pop-up clothing and lifestyle booth to the festival, saw the vehicle enter past the barricade slowly before the driver slammed on the gas in an area that was packed with people after a concert. He said hearing the sounds of bodies hitting the vehicle will never leave his mind.
"He sideswiped someone on his right side and I was like, ‘Oh, yo yo.’ And then he slammed on the gas,” he said. “And the sound of the acceleration, it sounds like an F1 car about to start a race.
"He slammed on the gas, barreled through the crowd. And all I can remember is seeing bodies flying up in the air higher than the food trucks themselves and landing on the ground and people yelling and screaming. It looked like a bowling ball hitting hitting bowling pins and all the pins are flying into the air.”
An AFP reporter saw police officers at the scene, with parts of the festival venue cordoned off.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the "horrific events."
"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he wrote on X.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a tweet "I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival tonight."
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said in a statement he was "completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident."
Footage posted online and verified by AFP shows a black SUV with a damaged hood parked on a street littered with debris, meters from first aiders tending to people lying on the ground.
Sheila Nocasa told AFP she left the festival 10 minutes before the incident but began receiving a flurry of messages that something had happened.
"It was a shock," said the resident of the nearby city of Surrey. "I feel very sorry and devastated.
Eyewitness Dale Selipe told the Vancouver Sun that she saw injured children on the street after the vehicle rammed into the crowd.
"There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her," Selipe told the newspaper.
"We are still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy," community group Filipino BC, the organizer of the Saturday event, said in an Instagram statement.
"We are focused on supporting our community right now, in addition to experiencing this trauma."
Bodies everywhere
Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto told local news site Vancouver Is Awesome that she saw bodies everywhere.
"You don't know who to help, here or there," she said.
King Charles said he was "profoundly saddened" by the incident.
Saturday's event featured a parade, a film screening, dancing and a concert, with two members of the Black Eyed Peas featured on the lineup published by the organizers.
Lapu Lapu Day is celebrated in the Philippines in remembrance of Indigenous chief Lapulapu, who led his men to defeat Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.
Canadians go to the polls Monday after a frenetic election race where candidates have wooed voters on issues including rising living costs and tackling US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Carney is favored to win after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington's barrage of sweeping tariffs.