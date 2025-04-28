Shooting at North Carolina college leaves one dead, six wounded

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.: A shooting at a small college in eastern North Carolina left one person dead and six others wounded and prompted a campus lockdown early Sunday, the university said.

The shooting occurred in the center of Elizabeth City State University's campus following Yard Fest, the final event of the historically Black university’s weeklong Viking Fest celebration, the school said in a statement.

A 24-year-old man who was not a student was pronounced dead. His identity wasn't immediately released pending notification of his family, the statement says.