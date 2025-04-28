US anti-disinformation guardrails fall in Trump's first 100 days

WASHINGTON: From slashed federal funding for disinformation research to the closure of a key agency combating foreign influence operations, the United States has dismantled vital guardrails against falsehoods within President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The moves could have national security implications, experts warn, granting US adversaries such as Russia and China more freedom to sow disinformation as geopolitical rivalries intensify.

Combined with social media platforms scaling back content moderation -- and Meta's suspension of third-party fact-checking in the United States -- these developments have left researchers concerned that it may become even harder for the public to separate fact from fiction.

The National Science Foundation recently cancelled hundreds of research grants that it said were "not aligned" with the agency's priorities, including projects focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as misinformation and disinformation.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), charged with cutting government spending, praised the NSF's "great work" in cancelling 402 "wasteful" DEI grants -- a move the agency said saved $233 million.

"Shocking that understanding how people are misled by false information is now a forbidden topic," said Lisa Fazio, an associate professor of psychology at Vanderbilt University, confirming that her NSF grant to examine "how false beliefs form (and) how to correct them" had been cancelled.

"Our work will continue but at a smaller scale," she wrote on the platform Bluesky.

Several of the terminated grants were focused on health misinformation as well as artificial intelligence and deepfake detection on tech platforms, researchers said, at a time when scams fueled by cheap and widely available AI tools are rapidly proliferating.

'Censorship'

"Research on how technology impacts society is critical to holding powerful tech platforms accountable," said Becca Branum, a deputy director at the nonprofit Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT).

"Shielding companies from criticism by defunding research is censorship that should trouble all of us."

The cuts came just days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio shut down the State Department's Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI) hub, which tracked and countered disinformation from foreign actors.