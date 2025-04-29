Auction of Aung San Suu Kyi's Myanmar mansion fails for fourth time

YANGON: Myanmar authorities failed to auction off Aung San Suu Kyi's lakeside mansion on Tuesday -- the fourth time the sale of the jailed Nobel peace laureate's property has attracted no bidders.

A court-appointed auctioneer emerged from the rusty gate of the sprawling two-storey pile on Yangon's leafy University Avenue Road to offer it at a discounted $128 million starting price.

Surveyed by a gaggle of journalists and around a dozen police, the auctioneer asked for bidders three times before proclaiming: "We hereby announce that the auction is not successful."

Suu Kyi has been jailed since being deposed by a 2021 military coup but spent years under house arrest at the historic property during a previous period of junta rule.

After lengthy legal wrangling her estranged brother has won the rights to half of the villa. Its sale is being overseen by junta-appointed officials and Suu Kyi is entitled to half of the proceeds.