Canada's Carney: A political newcomer who says he's best in a crisis

OTTAWA: Mark Carney, whose Liberal Party won Canada's election on Monday, has a history of taking on roles at challenging moments.

"I'm most useful in a crisis. I'm not that good at peacetime," he said during the campaign.

Carney secured a term as prime minister despite having never served in parliament, which is unprecedented in Canadian history.

Even with no government experience, he convinced voters that his background dealing with financial turmoil equipped him to lead Canada through US President Donald Trump's trade war.

A 60-year-old married father of four, Carney was born near the Arctic in Fort Smith, in Canada's Northwest Territories, but was raised in the western city of Edmonton.

Like many Canadians, he played hockey in his youth. He studied at Harvard in the United States and Oxford in England, and made a fortune as an investment banker early in his career at Goldman Sachs, working in New York, London, Tokyo and Toronto.

Carney then joined the Canadian civil service, eventually being appointed governor of the Bank of Canada in 2008 by former prime minister Stephen Harper, a conservative.

The global financial crisis erupted shortly thereafter, and Carney was among a group of leaders credited with steering Canada through an international meltdown relatively unscathed.

In 2013 the United Kingdom's prime minister, David Cameron, tapped him to head the Bank of England, making Carney the first non-Briton to lead the institution since its founding in 1694.

The UK then voted to leave the European Union, and Carney played a key role reassuring markets following the 2016 Brexit vote.