First UK trans judge to take gender ruling to European rights court

LONDON: The UK's first transgender judge on Monday said she plans to take the British government to the European Court of Human Rights for its policies on trans rights following a divisive Supreme Court ruling.

Victoria McCloud, a retired High Court judge, said she would bring "one or more cases" against Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, accusing it of breaching the European Convention on Human Rights.

Earlier this month, Britain's top court handed down a landmark ruling that gender and sex were defined by a person's sex at birth in the country's anti-discrimination laws.

The government has embraced the ruling and said trans women should use men's facilities and vice versa, with Britain's equality watchdog announcing interim guidance along the same lines.

McCloud told AFP in a statement that the ruling and official response "is a serious infringement of the Convention Rights of EU and UK citizens, including in relation to sex, sexual orientation, and privacy".

"I intend firmly to re-assert my convention rights and other rights under the convention," added the former judge, who now works as a litigation strategist.