Four children killed as vehicle smashes through Illinois building

CHATHAM: Four children were killed and several others injured when a car smashed through a building during an afterschool programme on Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 pm to calls about a vehicle fatally hitting three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

Those killed were between the ages of four and 18, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Several other people were hurt and taken to hospitals, police said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tarter said.

Illinois State Police haven't said if the driver was arrested or taken into custody.

The building and facilities house YNOT Outdoors, which holds afterschool programmes and summer camps, according to its website.