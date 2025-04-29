UN says over 50 aid workers in Gaza were abused in Israeli detention

GAZA CITY: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, on Tuesday said more than 50 of its staff in Gaza were abused and used as human shields while in Israeli military detention.

"Since the start of the war in October 2023, over 50 UNRWA staff among them teachers, doctors, social workers, have been detained and abused," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

"They have been treated in the most shocking & inhumane way. They reported being beaten" and used as "human shields."

Lazzarini cited the testimony of one of the staff members who had been detained by the Israeli military before being released.

"I wished for death to end this nightmare I was living through," the staff member was quoted as saying.

"Received this awful testimony from a colleague who was rounded up in Gaza, tortured while in Israeli detention and finally released," they added

Lazzarini said those detained had been subjected to "sleep deprivation, humiliation, threats of harm to them & their families" and attacks by dogs."

"Many were subjected to forced confessions. This nothing short of harrowing & outrageous."

The military had no immediate response to the accusation.

Israel has banned UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil, after accusing some of its staff of taking part in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the Gaza war. Independent investigations say it has not provided evidence for its allegation.

The International Court of Justice is currently hearing dozens of nations and organisations to draw up an advisory opinion on Israel's humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into its total blockage on aid entering war-ravaged Gaza.

Israel is not participating at the ICJ but hit back immediately, alleging that the hearings were "part of the systematic persecution and delegitimisation" of the country.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday claimed the hearings were "part of a systematic persecution and delegitimisation of Israel."

"It is not Israel that should be on trial. It is the UN and UNRWA," he said.