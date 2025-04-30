At least 12, including three children killed overnight by Israeli strikes in Gaza

GAZA STRIP: At least 12 people including children were killed overnight in Gaza by Israeli strikes, hospital workers said Wednesday.

The pre-dawn strikes hit three houses in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, according to staff at the Al-Aqsa hospital, which received the bodies.

Among the dead were three children, including two brothers whose bodies arrived in pieces, according to the hospital’s morgue.

Israel has carried out daily strikes on Gaza since ending its ceasefire with Hamas last month. It has cut off the territory’s 2 million Palestinians from all imports, including food and medicine, since the beginning of March in what it says is an attempt to pressure the militant group to release hostages.

The strikes come after more than two dozen people were killed earlier this week in Gaza City and Beit Lahiya.

Israel has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry.