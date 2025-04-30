Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan late on Wednesday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X.

The tremor occurred at 21:58:26 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan."