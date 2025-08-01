Appeals court confirms sentence for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik for seperatist actions

SARAJEVO: An appeals court in Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed Friday an earlier court ruling that sentenced the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years over his separatist actions as tensions mount in the fragile Balkan state.

Dodik rejected the court ruling and added that he will continue to act as the Bosnian Serb president as long as he has the support of the Bosnian Serb parliament.

He said he is not surprised by the verdict, which he called “a clear political decision” orchestrated by Bosnian Muslims in collaboration with the European Union.

“I expect complete support from Serbia, we will turn to Russia for support, we will write a letter to the new U.S. administration,” Dodik said.

The EU said in a brief statement that the “verdict is binding and must be respected.”

“The EU calls on all parties to acknowledge the independence and impartiality of the court, and to respect and uphold its verdict,” the statement said.

Dodik's lawyers said they will appeal the court ruling to Bosnia's highest court.