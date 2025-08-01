NGOs report 'systematic' sexual violence during and after Tigray war

The 88-page report released Thursday by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and Organization for Justice and Accountability in the Horn of Africa (OJAH) includes interviews with 500 healthcare and case workers revealing a picture of "widespread, systematic and deliberate" conflict-related sexual and reproductive violence.

"Such acts constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity of sexual violence, forced pregnancy, sexual enslavement and persecution on the intersection of ethnic, gender, age and political grounds," it said.

"Perpetrators have operated with impunity, victims have been silenced," Lindsey Green, PHR deputy director of research, told AFP.

The organisations called for further investigations to determine whether "crimes of genocide" were committed.

"On the term of genocide, we do not have the data to make that determination, but there was clear intention expressed by perpetrators to decimate the Tigrayan ethnic group and physical injuries consistent with this," said Green.

The violence was "often perpetrated by individuals who spoke languages or wore uniforms indicating affiliation with the Eritrean military", the report said.

Other perpetrators included members of the Ethiopian army, as well as other groups supporting the government, including armed groups from the neighbouring Amhara region.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel declined to comment on the report when asked by AFP.

An Ethiopian federal army spokesperson and Amhara authorities did not respond to queries.

The report emphasises that women and girls were targeted "specifically because of their ethnic identity as Tigrayan".

It found that 73 percent of healthcare workers had treated patients who said their attackers "had used language indicating intent to destroy their ability to have children", while nearly half said assaults were intended to cause unwanted pregnancies.

Almost 60 percent said they had treated women whose attackers had deliberately attempted to infect them with sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

"The perpetrators were not motivated by sexual desire but rather by a desire to inflict pain and suffering," a reproductive health coordinator in Tigray told researchers.