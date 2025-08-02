From dawn to dusk, a Gaza family focuses on one thing: finding food

DEIR AL-BALAH: Every morning, Abeer and Fadi Sobh wake up in their tent in the Gaza Strip to the same question: How will they find food for themselves and their six young children?

The couple has three options: Maybe a charity kitchen will be open and they can get a pot of watery lentils. Or they can try jostling through crowds to get some flour from a passing aid truck. The last resort is begging.

If those all fail, they simply don't eat. It happens more and more these days, as hunger saps their energy, strength and hope.

The predicament of the Sobhs, who live in a seaside refugee camp west of Gaza City after being displaced multiple times, is the same for families throughout the war-ravaged territory.

Humanitarian workers say hunger has grown throughout the 22 months-long war because of aid restrictions. But food experts warned earlier this week the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in Gaza.”

Israel enforced a complete blockade on food and other supplies for 2½ months beginning in March. It said its objective was to increase pressure on Hamas to release dozens of hostages it has held since its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Though the flow of aid resumed in May, the amount is a fraction of what aid organizations say is needed.

A breakdown of law and order has also made it nearly impossible to safely deliver food. Much of the aid that does get in is hoarded or sold in markets at exorbitant prices.

Here is a look at a day in the life of the Sobh family: