Bangladesh tribunal commences trial of deposed PM Hasina over crimes against humanity

DHAKA: Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on August 3 commenced the trial of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in absentia over crimes against humanity related to the violent suppression of the 2024 student-led protests.

The interim government-appointed Chief Prosecutor, Tajul Islam, in his opening statement, described Hasina as the "nucleus of all crimes" and called for the maximum penalty.

The prosecution also named Hasina's two top aides -- former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullaah Al Mamun -- as the co-accused in the case.