Eight decades after atomic bombing in Hiroshima, search for missing continues on nearby island

NINOSHIMA: When the first atomic bomb detonated 80 years ago on August 6, thousands of the dead and dying were brought to the small, rural island of Ninoshima, just south of Hiroshima, by military boats with crews that had trained for suicide attack missions.

Many of the victims had their clothes burned off and their flesh hung from their faces and limbs. They moaned in pain.

Because of poor medicine and care, only a few hundred were alive when the field hospital closed Aug. 25, according to historical records. They were buried in various locations in chaotic and rushed operations.

Decades later, people in the area are looking for the remains of the missing, driven by a desire to account for and honor the victims and bring relief to survivors who are still tormented by memories of missing loved ones.

“Until that happens, the war is not over for these people,” said Rebun Kayo, a Hiroshima University researcher who regularly visits Ninoshima to search for remains.

Evidence of the missing is still being unearthed

On a recent morning, Kayo visited a hillside plot in the forest where he has dug for remains since 2018. He put on rubber boots and a helmet and sprayed insect repellent.

After planting chrysanthemum flowers and praying, Kayo carefully began shoveling gravel from a hole the size of a bathtub. When the soil was soft enough, he sifted it for bone fragments.

As he worked under the scorching sun, he imagined the pain and sadness that the victims felt when they died.

Kayo so far has found about 100 bone fragments, including skull pieces and an infant’s jaw bone with little teeth attached. He found the bones in an area suggested by a Ninoshima resident, whose father had witnessed soldiers burying bodies that were brought to the island on boats from Hiroshima 80 years ago.

“The little child buried here has been alone for all these years,” he said of the bones he believes belonged to a toddler. “It's just intolerable."