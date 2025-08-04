NGOs caught between juntas and jihadists in turbulent Sahel

ABIDJAN: NGOs in the violence-wracked Sahel region are dangerously caught between military juntas who accuse them of being spies, and jihadists who view them as symbols of Western influence.

In the world terror epicentre, nearly 30 million people rely on humanitarian aid provided by non-governmental organisations and international bodies.

"The need is mostly concentrated in the central Sahel" in junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger where assistance is critical to nearly 15 million people, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA.

Since seizing power, the juntas have made sovereignty and the fight against jihadists their priority, leaving NGOs and organisations that receive funding from abroad under increased pressure.

In Burkina Faso, 21 NGOs had their permits to operate in the country revoked in the space of just one month between June and July, for what the authorities said were administrative reasons.

Ten other associations were suspended for three months.

"It's a tough blow but we are working to comply with legal requirements. For now, our activities are suspended," a member of one of the associations told AFP.

In neighbouring Mali, NGOs financed or supported by former colonial power France, with whom the junta has cut ties, have been suspended since 2022.

The military-led authorities also plan to impose a 10-percent levy on funding for NGOs and associations to use for Mali's "economic, social, environmental and cultural development", according to a draft law seen by AFP.