Sri Lanka arrests Rajapaksa ex-minister for alleged corruption

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities arrested a member of the once-powerful Rajapaksa family on Wednesday, accusing him of illegally claiming reparations for property loss when his presidential uncle was toppled three years ago.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said it had taken Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a former minister and nephew of two presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya, into custody.

Shasheendra becomes the first Rajapaksa to be arrested since the leftist government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September, promising to investigate corruption.

"Mr. Rajapaksa is charged with corruption for coercing state officials into paying him compensation for damage to a property he claimed was his," CIABOC said in a statement.

"However, this asset is located on state-owned land. He misused state land, claimed compensation he was not entitled to, and committed the offence of corruption."

Sri Lanka faced its worst economic crisis in 2022 when it declared its first sovereign default on $46 billion in external debt.

Months of consumer goods shortages sparked widespread civil unrest, culminating in the ousting of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Two of Shasheendra's cousins, Namal and Yoshitha, both sons of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, are facing money laundering charges.