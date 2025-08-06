Trump targets tariff evasion, with eye on China

WASHINGTON: As the United States ramps up tariffs on major trading partners globally, President Donald Trump is also disrupting strategies that could be used -- by Chinese companies or others -- to circumvent them.

Goods deemed to be "transshipped," or sent through a third country with lower export levies, will face an additional 40-percent duty under an incoming wave of Trump tariffs Thursday.

The latest tranche of "reciprocal" tariff hikes, taking aim at what Washington deems unfair trade practices, impacts dozens of economies from Taiwan to India.

The transshipment rule does not name countries, but is expected to impact China significantly given its position as a manufacturing powerhouse.