Global plastics treaty: First draft text by Friday, ‘scope’ remains contentious in closed-door talks

A first consolidated draft text of the global plastics treaty is expected to emerge by Friday as the contact groups work around the clock to bridge entrenched differences. But behind closed doors, the definition of the treaty’s “scope” —particularly the interpretation of the “full life cycle of plastics” — remains a flashpoint in negotiations, according to sources privy to Contact Group 1 (CG1) discussions.

Speaking to this newspaper, on the sidelines of an informal meeting with Indian industry representatives on Wednesday, Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), maintained a diplomatic stand when asked whether the definition of the full life cycle was being revisited amid mounting tensions.

He replied: “Negotiations are going. You have seen what’s happening in the contact group... My job as Chair is to keep the negotiations on track... What the text will say on August 14 is up to the members.”

The Chair said he had requested a compiled text by Friday to serve as a working draft, while maintaining momentum in the contact groups.

“We are still negotiating. The idea is to assemble a text with provisions that have a high level of convergence, while continuing informal work on the more difficult issues,” he said, emphasising that the treaty must be forward-looking, credible, and flexible.

The stocktake, expected after the release of the draft, will help negotiators assess how far they have come and identify the remaining areas of divergence.

The ambiguity over the scope of the treaty stems from a fundamental disagreement: what constitutes the full life cycle of plastics?