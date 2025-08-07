Hamas accuses Netanyahu of sacrificing hostages for personal interest as Israel plans complete occupation of Gaza

GAZA CITY: Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government was debating expanding military operations in Gaza, of sacrificing the Israeli hostages held there.

"Netanyahu's plans to escalate the aggression confirm beyond any doubt his desire to get rid of the captives and sacrifice them in pursuit of his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda," Hamas said in a statement.

The statement was issued as Netanyahu was convening his security cabinet to vote on an expansion of the genocidal military campaign in Gaza. Israeli media said it could entail a full military occupation of the Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Thursday US network Fox News aired an interview with Netanyahu in which he said that Israel intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip but not "keep it" or "govern it."

"In response to the remarks made by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, in his interview with Fox News... What he is planning is a continuation of a policy of genocide and forced displacement, through the perpetration of further crimes against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said.

The group also slammed Netanyahu for "backtracking on the negotiation track" as Israel unilaterally broke a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in March, and since then, the talks have dragged without being able to reach a solution.

'How much worse could it get?' asks Palestinians

"When will this nightmare end?" wonders Amal Hamada, a 20-year-old displaced woman who, like most Gazans, feels powerless before the threat of full Israeli occupation after 22 months of war.

Rumours that the Israeli government might decide on a full occupation of the Palestinian territory spread from Israel to war-torn Gaza before any official announcement, sowing fear and despair.

Like nearly all Gazans, Hamada has been displaced several times by the war, and ended up in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, where the Israeli military carried out operations last month for the first time in the war.