Israel army chief vows to keep expressing military's stance 'without fear'

JERUSALEM: Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir vowed on Thursday to continue expressing the military's position "without fear" ahead of an expected security cabinet meeting where war plans for Gaza will likely be discussed.

In the run-up to the meeting, rumours have been rife in the Israeli press about disagreements between the cabinet and Zamir over the way forward in the devastated Palestinian territory.

"We will continue to express our position without fear, in a pragmatic, independent, and professional manner," Zamir said according to a military statement.

The security cabinet was due to meet later in the afternoon, according to Israeli media, which is predicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek approval for a full takeover of Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday following reports that Zamir was against the idea, Defence Minister Israel Katz weighed in on the matter, saying on social media that Israel's military would have to execute any government decision on Gaza.

"We are not dealing with theory -- we are dealing with matters of life and death, with the defence of the state, and we do so while looking directly into the eyes of our soldiers and citizens," Zamir said in his statement.

"We will continue to act with responsibility, integrity, and determination –- with only the good of the state and its security before us."

Katz had said in his post on X that while "it is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums", the military must respect policies made by the government.