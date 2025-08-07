Israeli security cabinet to hold talks over future Gaza war plans

JERUSALEM: Israel's security cabinet was expected to meet later Thursday to discuss military plans in Gaza, Israeli media said, as the families of hostages launched a desperate plea for help aboard a flotilla to the territory.

The planned meeting comes as international outrage over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has ratcheted up pressure on Israel, with UN agencies warning of famine in the devastated territory.

The Times of Israel said the meeting was set to commence around 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT).

The Israeli press, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity, has predicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek approval on expanding operations, including in pockets of densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held.

This comes despite the increasing alarm among Israelis about the fate of the remaining hostages, whose families on Thursday set sail from the central city of Ashkelon, seeking to approach the Gaza Strip.

Organisers said they hoped to "get as close as possible to their loved ones".

Speaking in English through a megaphone, Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is being held captive in Gaza, shouted: "Mayday, mayday, mayday. We need all international assistance to rescue the 50 hostages who are nearly two years held by the hand of Hamas."