Sudanese airstrike hits Darfur airport, kills 40 suspected mercenaries, officials say

CAIRO: A Sudanese airstrike hit an airport in the country’s Darfur region controlled by a notorious paramilitary group, destroying a suspected Emirati military aircraft and killing dozens of suspected mercenaries, Sudanese officials and a rebel advisor said Thursday.

Wednesday’s strike on the Nyala airport killed at least 40 suspected mercenaries from Colombia and destroyed a shipment of arms and equipment that were sent by the United Arab Emirates to the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, according to two Sudanese military officials and an advisor to a Darfur rebel leader allied with the RSF.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The advisor also requested anonymity for his safety.

Sudan plunged into chaos when simmering tensions between the country’s military and the RSF exploded into fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.

The fighting has turned into a full-fledged civil war that killed tens of thousands of people, displaced over 14 million people and pushed parts of the country into famine.

A ‘new equation of deterrence’

State-run Sudan TV reported the aircraft had taken off from a military base in the Arab Gulf region, and that Sudanese fighter jets struck it when it landed at the Nyala airport. It described the strike as a “blatant message” and a “new equation of deterrence” against foreign interference in Sudan’s affairs.