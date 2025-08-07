Three killed, 13 injured in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

World

PAKISTAN: At least three people were killed and 13 others, including three police personnel, injured in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, police said.

District Police Officer Tahir Shah said the improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred close to a police patrol vehicle near a taxi stand in Wana tehsil in South Waziristan district.

At least two people were killed on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Tahir said security forces have been deployed in the area following the blast and subsequent firing.

The injured were shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

