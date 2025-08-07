Trump delivers a steady stream of wins for his conservative Christian base

In his first half-year in office — amid his tariff campaign, government-slashing moves and immigration crackdown — President Donald Trump has also repeatedly delivered for conservative Christians, who form the bedrock of his Republican support.

While he has made overtures to Jewish, Muslim and other religious groups, his Christian supporters have been among his most high-profile surrogates and appointees.

The Trump administration has green-lit political endorsements from the pulpit and encouraged religion in the federal workplace. Trump has established faith-focused entities with numerous influential Christian appointees.

He's energised supporters with assaults on cultural and academic targets long seen as liberal bastions. His administration and his Supreme Court appointees have expanded areas for religious exemptions and expression in the public square.

"We're bringing back religion in our country," Trump contended at a Rose Garden event on the National Day of Prayer in May.

His faith adviser, pastor Paula White-Cain, proclaimed that in his administration, faith "has been brought back to where it always belongs, and that is centre."

Critics say he's eroding the separation of church and state.

"The ones celebrating this are the ones leaning toward this Christian nationalist bent, this ideology that Christians should have dominion over the United States government," said the Rev. Shannon Fleck, executive director of Faithful America, a progressive Christian group.

"A president with a true Christian agenda would be most concerned with uplifting those in our country who have been cast aside," she said. "The most vulnerable among us are not billionaires. Those most vulnerable among us are not these manipulators of Christianity that are seeking nothing but power."