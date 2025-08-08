Pakistan records one more polio case, tally reaches 19 for 2025

PESHAWAR: The 19th polio case for 2025 was confirmed in Pakistan after a five-month-old child tested positive for the virus in the northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Thursday.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad on Wednesday confirmed that the latest infection marks the 12th polio case in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and takes the total for the country to 19.

The five-month-old child is from the Suleman Khel Union Council of Ghazni Khel Tehsil, Lakki Marwat district and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the NIH said.

It was further revealed that the child had not received the routine polio immunisation and was only administered a single supplementary dose.

This marks the third polio case reported from Lakki Marwat district in 2025, compared to two cases in 2024.

Of the other cases, five are from Sindh province and there are one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A special vaccination campaign was held from July 21-27 in the bordering area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan to coincide with Afghanistan's sub-national polio campaign.

Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained a key area of concern due to restricted access, lack of female vaccinators and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination, according to the polio programme.