Several countries slam Israel's plan to occupy Gaza; warn of more bloodshed

Nations around the world expressed concern Friday over Israel's plan to completely occupy the Gaza City, saying it would only worsen the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.

Here is what they said:

UN

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted."

Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages, he added.

Hamas

Hamas denounced the Israeli government's plan as "a new war crime that the occupation army intends to commit against" Gaza and warned that the operation would "cost it dearly."

EU

"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

She called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and "immediate and unhindered access" for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

UK

"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, adding that it would "only bring more bloodshed."

China

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory," a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.

"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire."