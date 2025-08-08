Several countries slam Israel's plan to occupy Gaza; warn of more bloodshed

Nations around the world expressed concern Friday over Israel's plan to completely occupy the Gaza City, saying it would only worsen the conflict and lead to more bloodshed.
Here is what they said:
UN
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the plan must be "immediately halted."
Israel should instead allow "the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid" and Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages, he added.
Hamas
Hamas denounced the Israeli government's plan as "a new war crime that the occupation army intends to commit against" Gaza and warned that the operation would "cost it dearly."
EU
"The Israeli government's decision to further extend its military operation in Gaza must be reconsidered," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X.
She called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages and "immediate and unhindered access" for humanitarian aid in Gaza.
UK
"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, adding that it would "only bring more bloodshed."
China
"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory," a foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP.
"The correct way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages is an immediate ceasefire."
Germany
Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the Israeli military plan would help achieve legitimate aims.
"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he added.
Turkey
Turkey urged global pressure to halt the plan.
"We call on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities to prevent the implementation of this decision, which aims to forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land," said a foreign ministry statement.
Spain
"We firmly condemn the decision of the Israeli government to escalate the military occupation of Gaza," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. "It will only cause more destruction and suffering."
He added that "a permanent ceasefire, the immediate and massive entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages are urgently needed".
Belgium
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on X that the Israeli ambassador had been summoned to express "our total disapproval of this decision".
Saudi Arabia
In hitting out at Israel over the move, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry wrote on X that Riyadh "categorically condemns its persistence in committing crimes of starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing against the brotherly Palestinian people".
Jordan
A statement issued by the Royal Court said King Abdullah condemned a move "which undermines the two-state solution and the rights of the Palestinian people".
Egypt
Egypt's foreign affairs ministry condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Israel's plan for Gaza.