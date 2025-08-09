California's Newsom, Pelosi back Texas Democrats as GOP warns of more escalations over walkout

SACRAMENTO: California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared shoulder-to-shoulder Friday with Texas Democratic lawmakers in a show of support for their nearly weeklong walkout, which blocked a vote on congressional redistricting maps sought by President Donald Trump in a widening national battle over US House control.

Texas has been the epicenter of Trump’s push to gerrymander congressional maps to shore up Republicans’ narrow House majority before next year. But the standoff is threatening to spill into other states — including California, New York, Florida and Indiana — in an emerging proxy war for control of Congress in 2026.

California is moving toward a special election in November that Democrats hope could slash five Republican-held House seats in the liberal-leaning state, in direct response to the maneuvering in Texas.

“We are trying to defend democracy, as opposed to see it destroyed district by district,” Newsom said amid the crowd of lawmakers at the governor's mansion. “There are no rules for Donald Trump.”

Pelosi defended the Texas walkout, calling it “self-defense for our democracy.”

She said Democrats will not let Trump “pave over” free and fair elections in the country.

Newsom, Pelosi spotlight high-stakes in battle over House lines

The appearance of nationally prominent Democrats Newsom — a potential 2028 presidential candidate — and Pelosi underscored the increasingly high stakes for a deeply divided Washington.

Earlier Friday the Texas House failed to meet a quorum for the third time this week as Democratic lawmakers continued to stay away from Austin.

Texas Republicans had warned they would escalate efforts to end the walkout if defiant Democrats do not return to the Capitol. But the lawmakers who bolted for points across the country Aug. 3 still were not back for Friday’s scheduled House floor vote.

Frustrated Republican leaders continued to ratchet up the pressure, including new and expanding efforts to try to remove Democratic lawmakers from office and seeking help from the FBI to assist state troopers trying to find them.

“We have all hands on deck, we are continuing to explore” options to force Democrats home, Speaker Dustin Burrows said after the chamber failed to reach a quorum. “We will keep pressing forward until the job is done… Each one of you knows eventually you will come back.”