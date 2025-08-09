Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness, says WHO

GENEVA: Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health problem, the World Health Organization announced on Friday, making it the 10th country to do so.

The vector-borne disease, formally called human African trypanosomiasis, is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa. Without treatment, HAT is generally fatal, the WHO says.

Sleeping sickness is transmitted to humans through the bites of tsetse flies that have acquired the the blood parasite Trypanosoma brucei from infected humans or animals.

Rural populations dependent on agriculture, fishing, animal husbandry or hunting are deemed most at risk of exposure.