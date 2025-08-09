What we know so far about the high-stakes Trump–Putin summit on Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Alaska next Friday in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, which was triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

There was yet no mention of Ukraine's participation in the meeting, despite multiple calls from Kyiv and Europe that the war-torn country must be part of the negotiations.

This has sparked fury in Kyiv, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying his country "won't give land to the occupier" and that "any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace."

Trump has spent his first months in office trying to broker peace -- after boasting he could end the war in 24 hours -- but multiple rounds of peace talks, phone calls and diplomatic visits have failed to yield a breakthrough.

Here is what we know about the summit so far:

When and where

On his Truth Social site on Friday, Trump announced that his meeting with Putin would be held in the far-north US state of Alaska on August 15, which was later confirmed by the Kremlin.

The announcement came after days of both sides indicating the two leaders would hold a summit next week.

The Kremlin confirmed the summit in Alaska on Friday, calling it "quite logical."

"They would like to meet with me, I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," Trump said on Thursday, speaking of both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the White House Friday, Trump said "there'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both" Ukraine and Russia, without providing further details.