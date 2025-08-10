Nepal opens 97 remote peaks for free climbing to boost tourism

KATHMANDU: Nepal has opened nearly 100 peaks in its remote western region for free climbing to boost mountain tourism, according to officials.

In a bid to attract climbers to less-visited areas, the Himalayan nation's government has waived the royalty for 97 peaks in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces for the next two years.

These mountains, ranging from 5,870 metres to 7,132 metres in altitude, are expected to draw tourists to areas with limited economic activity.

"The aim is to bring more visitors to remote regions, create jobs and generate income for local communities," Himal Gautam, Director at the Department of Tourism, told PTI. He said the initiative will also help promote Nepal's unexplored mountain destinations.

The government has also proposed making it mandatory for climbers attempting Mt Everest to first scale at least one 7,000-metre peak.

The proposal, part of an amendment to the Tourism Act, has been sent to the Upper House for consideration and will require approval from both Houses before becoming law.

Earlier in the year, Nepal had announced that the fee to scale the 8,848.86-metre Mt Everest will be raised from USD 11,000 to USD 15,000 per person, effective from September 1, 2025.