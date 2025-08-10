Pakistan Army chief Munir meets US political, military leaders during his second visit since June

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, who is visiting Washington for the second time since the four-day conflict with India, has met top US political and military leaders, the army said on Sunday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) "is undertaking an official visit to the United States," the army said in a statement released here.

The army chief engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, according to the statement. No details were shared about his stay in the US, and it was also not clear when he arrived.

In Tampa, Munir attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla and the Change of Command Ceremony, marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

Field Marshal Munir lauded General Kurilla's exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges, the statement said.