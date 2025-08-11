China to build Xinjiang-Tibet rail link 'near' LAC with India: Report

BEIJING: China is set to build the most ambitious rail link connecting Xinjiang province with Tibet, part of which will "run near" the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, according to a media report.

Work is expected to get underway this year on one of the world's most ambitious rail projects with the launch of a state-owned company to oversee the construction and operations of a line that will link Hotan in Xinjiang and Lhasa in Tibet, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The Xinjiang-Tibet Railway Company (XTRC) had been formally registered with 95 billion yuan (USD 13.2 billion) in capital and wholly owned by China State Railway Group to build the project, the report said, quoting the state-run Shanghai Securities News.

"This ambitious project aims to establish a 5,000 km plateau rail framework centred on Lhasa by 2035," Hubei-based Huayuan Securities said in a research note on Friday.

The project's registered capital represents initial funding, not total project costs. For example, the 1,800 km Sichuan-Tibet Railway required an estimated 320 billion yuan (USD 45 billion) to build, according to the report published on Saturday.