Nine killed in landslide; floods wreak havoc in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan

PESHAWAR: Nine volunteers were killed and three others were injured when a landslide buried them during restoration of a flood-damaged water channel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit region, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Danyor Nullah when a mass of earth collapsed on the workers, trapping several under the debris, police said.

An emergency was declared in local hospitals and rescue operations were launched with the help of residents.

Hospital authorities confirmed nine deaths and warned that more people could be trapped. The injured were receiving treatment, they said.

In a separate incident, flash floods in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir triggered by a glacial lake outburst from the Shishper Glacier last Friday swept away a section of the Karakoram Highway linking Pakistan with China.

The floods destroyed protective walls, damaged farmland, and put more than 50 homes at risk, reported the Dawn newspaper.