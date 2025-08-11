Observers shut out as overflow rooms close in crucial week of Global Plastics Treaty talks

GENEVA: As the second week — the make-or-break phase — of the global plastics treaty negotiations gets underway in Geneva, observers are sounding the alarm over being shut out of the talks.

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) Secretariat closed the overflow rooms used by observers to follow contact group negotiations, cutting off a vital access point for the 1,800 registered observers at INC-5.2.

The move comes on top of already limited space in the contact group rooms themselves — much of it occupied by industry representatives — making the overflow rooms essential for civil society, scientists, and frontline communities to monitor proceedings.

When some observers raised the issue with the INC Secretariat, they were told the closure was temporary and would be resolved soon. But few are convinced. “We know exactly how many observers have registered and how critical this stage is,” an observer told TNIE. “Adequate arrangements should have been made beforehand. This isn’t an unforeseen problem — it’s a choice.”

Dharmesh Shah, Senior Campaigner at the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), called the situation “outrageous.” Shah said that despite UNEA resolution 5/14 calling for the “widest possible participation,” observers are repeatedly shut out of contact groups due to alleged space restraints, with inadequate rooms, poor connectivity, and no effective overflow arrangements. “Observers provide lived experience, technical knowledge, and legal expertise. We also serve as watchdogs for what transpires on the floor. Transparency provides legitimacy, something this treaty desperately needs,” he said.

Observers say the timing of the shutdown could not be worse. The second week of talks is where countries hammer out compromises on contentious issues such as production limits, chemical controls, and financing. UNEP confirmed on Monday that 70 ministers or their deputies, along with about 30 other high-level representatives, are registered to join the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the ministerial meetings are not part of the formal negotiations, they are expected to help resolve some of the most intractable disputes.