Pak Army chief Munir repeats anti-India rhetoric in US

NEW YORK: Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan, Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has said, repeating his anti-India rhetoric.

The Pakistani army chief made the comments while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida.

He is currently on a visit to the US.

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein."

His comments were trashed by India.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

In his address, Munir said Pakistan responded "resolutely and forcefully" during the recent conflict with India and Islamabad made it clear that any Indian aggression will be met with a "befitting reply".