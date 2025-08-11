RSF blasts Al Jazeera journalist's 'murder by Israeli army'

PARIS: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday condemned the "acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza, who the armed forces admitted they had targeted.

Where Israel accused al-Sharif of being a "terrorist" affiliated with Hamas, the press freedom campaign group told AFP he was "one of the most famous journalists from the Gaza Strip (and) the voice of the suffering Israel has imposed on Palestinians in Gaza".

The NGO "strongly and angrily condemns the acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of al-Sharif and other journalists in a Sunday strike on their tent in Gaza City, it added.

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said Sunday that five of its journalists had been killed in an Israeli strike.

Al-Sharif, 28, was one of the channel's most recognisable faces working on the ground in Gaza, providing daily reports in regular coverage.

He was killed alongside fellow correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, Al Jazeera said.

The Israeli military said it had targeted al-Sharif, saying he "posed as a journalist" but was in fact "the head of a terrorist cell... responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."