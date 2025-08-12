AI porn victims see Hong Kong unprepared for threat

"I felt like my privacy was violated... like I couldn't trust the people around me," she said. The university's initial response was to give the student a warning letter and make him apologise. The third woman, "A", said she was told by staff the case couldn't be heard before a disciplinary committee.

"They were concerned but didn't know what they could do... We felt that was a bit ridiculous." HKU told AFP it "has been in contact with the students involved" but cannot comment further with the case under active review.

Damage may 'never end'

While the HKU case has thrust AI-made porn into the spotlight, it is not the city's first.

Janice, a woman in her late 20s who also asked to use a pseudonym, told AFP she was devastated a few years ago when fake obscene images were sent to her friends.

She never found the culprit and worried that the damage might "never end".

"I tried skipping work and didn't dare to go out on the street," she said, adding that she had suicidal thoughts and would suddenly burst into tears.

"I couldn't sleep because I was afraid I would wake up to see the whole internet filled with (pornographic) images of me." Hong Kong's Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women received 11 similar requests for help in 2024-25.

"We have observed an uptick... Some cases may be hidden if (victims) don't know how to seek help," executive director Doris Chong said.

Janice doubted she had enough evidence to persuade police to help, adding that she felt society will "never find a way" to punish canny offenders.

Type of 'sexual violence'

An estimated 90 percent of AI-made porn victims are women, Susanne Choi from the Chinese University of Hong Kong told AFP, "suggesting that it is a form of gender-based sexual violence".

Asked for the number of recent cases involving deepfake pornography, police said they did not maintain such figures.

Lawmakers and universities need to "expand and revise existing laws and procedures to better cope with... technology-facilitated sexual harassment", Choi argued.