EU and Like-Minded Countries lock horns in late-night drama at Global Plastics Treaty talks

GENEVA: Negotiations for a landmark global treaty to end plastic pollution descended into a tense, past-midnight standoff on Monday, with the European Union and a bloc of "like-minded countries" (LMC) led by Saudi Arabia, digging in over contentious issues, nearly bringing the entire process to a standstill.

Inside the cramped contact group rooms of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee’s fifth session (INC-5.2), the EU refused to move discussions on finance (Article 11) forward unless negotiators first tackled "upstream measures" — the politically charged provisions aimed at cutting plastic production, eliminating certain products and restricting hazardous chemicals. For them, there could be no agreement on money without clarity on what that money would fund.

The LMCs, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and allies like India, pushed back hard. They demanded that "scope" — a non-article section defining the treaty’s reach — be taken up in informal talks alongside Article 6 on product design and standards. Officially, scope discussions are meant to clarify ambition, but many delegates believe the bloc's real aim is to soften the treaty's core mandate from "end plastic pollution" to the weaker "address plastic pollution" and to strip out explicit references to human health impacts.

In the chair's draft text, scope is only a placeholder, not a binding article. EU negotiators argue that giving it equal weight to formal provisions wastes precious time. "You cannot prioritise informal-informal time for something that doesn't exist as an article," said one European delegate to TNIE.