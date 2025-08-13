Israel starves 8 Palestinians, including 3 children to death; another 123 killed in attacks across Gaza

Eight more Palestinians including three children were starved to death by Israel in Gaza on Wednesday as the Israeli military said it had approved the "framework" for the expansion of its operations in the enclave.

This has brought the total number of Palestinians starved to death by Israel in Gaza to 235, including 106 children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

Israel also killed another 123 Palestinians, including 21 aid seekers in attacks across Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Confirming that at least 100 children have died of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said, "Children are children. No one should stay silent when children die, or are brutally deprived of a future, wherever these children are, including in Gaza."

In a post on X, Lazzarini informed that Israel has so far killed and injured at least 40,000 children in various attacks across Gaza.

Besides, at least 17,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their families and over 1 million have been deeply traumatized due to the relentless genocidal attacks and are out of education.