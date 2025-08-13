Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills eight: Residents

YANGON: An air strike on a Myanmar civilian supply convoy trapped between junta troops and anti-coup rebels battling outside its second largest city killed at least eight people, two locals said Wednesday.

Myanmar's embattled military has increasingly deployed its air force to fend off the myriad of opponents facing it in a civil war it sparked with a 2021 coup, but civilian casualties are commonplace.

Two local residents in the central Sagaing region, near the second biggest city of Mandalay, said air strikes hit a stationary convoy of trucks on Monday which had been stranded by nearby fighting.

Both residents said at least eight people were killed near the village of Taung Yin, just 17 kilometres (10 miles) from Mandalay -- although one resident said an anti-coup fighter was among the dead.

A Myanmar junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.

"There have been difficulties in identifying the dead bodies," said one of the locals -- speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.