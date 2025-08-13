Trump labels European leaders 'great people' ahead of Ukraine talks

The US president is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska to discuss ending the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy and the leaders of European countries have all been sidelined from that summit.

The Ukrainian leader on Wednesday said his government has had over 30 conversations and consultations with partners ahead of the summit in Alaska, but reiterated his doubt that Putin would negotiate in good faith to end the war.

Writing on his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said there was "currently no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war," and urged Ukraine's partners in the United States and Europe to coordinate efforts and "force Russia to peace."

"Pressure must be applied on Russia for an honest peace. We must take the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception by Russia," Zelenskyy said.