Japan's Okinawa, a reluctant host for US troops 80 years after WWII

HENOKO: Okinawa resident Hiromasa Iha can still recall the screams of his classmates and teachers after a US military jet crashed into his elementary school, killing 18 people more than six decades ago.

As people globally commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the 72-year-old retired businessman is among many residents who oppose the American troops stationed on their island ever since.

He joins dozens of islanders in near-daily protests against the US forces.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, and a string of incidents over the years, including sexual assault cases, have angered residents.

"For us, these crimes and accidents are not someone else's business, and we feel a pressing unease that we can't predict when these things may happen again," he told AFP, recalling the 1959 school incident.

"We want the bases to go."

The island region, a subtropical paradise with a huge tourism industry, hosts 70 percent of all American bases in Japan and serves as a key US outpost to monitor China, the Taiwan Strait and the Korean peninsula.

The bloody Battle of Okinawa near the end of the war led to the US occupation of the island until 1972, during which troops seized private land in Okinawa to expand their presence in what is locally known as a "bayonet and bulldozer" campaign.

During the Cold War, US troops in Okinawa were seen by Washington as a deterrent against the spread of communism.

Now, both Tokyo and Washington stress the strategic importance of Okinawa in the face of China's territorial ambitions. But residents have for years voiced their fury over a spate of crimes and accidents involving American soldiers and base personnel.