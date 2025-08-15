Trump's 'safe and beautiful' move against DC homeless camps looks like ugliness to those targeted

WASHINGTON: Ms. Jay didn't wait for the authorities to come before packing her tent and carrying what belongings she could across Pennsylvania Avenue on her way to whatever comes next.

She’d been living her “Girl Scout life,” she said, saving money and looking for work while homeless. When she got word that the law was on its way, she found herself living the scouting motto: Be prepared.

“Last night was so scary,” she said, recalling when federal law officers, in concert with local police, began fanning out across Washington to uproot homeless encampments. “I don’t want to be the one to wait until the last moment and then have to rush out.”

President Donald Trump's housecleaning started with official Washington and the denizens of its marbled buildings, back in the bureaucracy-scouring days of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Now he is taking on the other side of Washington, having sent some 800 National Guard troops to help local police go after crime, grime and makeshift homeless encampments.

First came the spring cleaning

Back in early spring, Trump's efforts upended the US Institute of Peace, among other institutions and departments. On Thursday, authorities brought in an earth mover to clear out an encampment within sight of that hollowed-out institute's handsome Constitution Avenue headquarters.

The mission to clean the capital of criminal elements and ragged edges comes under Trump's Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. Some in D.C. believe a different kind of ugliness is playing out. “From the White House, the president sees a lawless wasteland,” said leaders of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

“We see fellow human beings — neighbors, workers, friends and family — each made in the image of God.”

For Andrew S., 61, the ugliness came Wednesday when agents he identified as being with the federal government treated him like an eyesore. They asked him to move from his resting place along the route where Trump would be driven to the Kennedy Center.

“You have to move because you’re in eyesight of the president,” Andrew, originally from Baltimore, said he was told. He added, “I didn’t really take it serious until today, but the president really doesn’t want us here.”

He, Ms. Jay and some others interviewed and photographed by The Associated Press declined to give their full names in the midst of the heavy law enforcement presence in Washington.