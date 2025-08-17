Air Canada says it is restarting flights Sunday after govt intervened in flight attendants' strike

TORONTO: Air Canada said it plans to resume flights on Sunday after the Canadian government intervened and forced the airline and its striking flight attendants back to work and into arbitration. The strike stranded more than 1,00,000 travellers around the world during the peak summer travel season.

The country's largest airline said in a release that the first flights will resume Sunday evening but that it will take several days before its operations return to normal.

It said some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to 10 days until the schedule is stabilised.

Less than 12 hours after workers walked off the job, Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered the 10,000 flight attendants back to work, saying now is not the time to take risks with the economy, noting the unprecedented tariffs the US has imposed on Canada. Hajdu referred the work stoppage to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The airline said Sunday the Canada Industrial Relations Board has extended the term of the existing collective agreement until a new one is determined by the arbitrator.

The shutdown of Canada's largest airline early Saturday was impacting about 1,30,000 people a day.

Air Canada operates around 700 flights per day. According to numbers from aviation analytics provider Cirium, Air Canada had cancelled a total of 671 flights by Saturday afternoon  following 199 on Friday. Another 96 flights scheduled for Sunday were already suspended.

The bitter contract fight escalated Friday as the union turned down Air Canada's prior request to enter into government-directed arbitration, which allows a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract.