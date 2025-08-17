Hopes for dozens of missing survivors wane as Pakistan floods leaves over 300 dead

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rescuers dug homes out from under massive boulders on Sunday as they searched for survivors of flash floods that killed at least 344 people, with more than 150 still missing.

Torrential rains across the country since Thursday have caused flooding, rising waters and landslides that have swept away entire villages and left many residents trapped in the rubble.

Most of the deaths, 317, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where monsoon rains that are only expected to intensify in the days ahead drove flooding and landslides that collapsed houses.

More than 150 people are missing in the hardest-hit Buner district, where at least 208 people were killed and "10 to 12 entire villages" were partially buried, officials told AFP.

"They could be trapped under the rubble of their homes or swept away by floodwaters," said Asfandyar Khattak, head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority. "Separately, in Shangla district, dozens of people are also reported missing," Khattak added.

The spokesman for the province's rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were involved across nine districts, where rain was still hampering efforts. "The operation to rescue people trapped under debris is ongoing," said Bilal Ahmad Faizi. "The chances of those buried under the debris surviving are very slim," he added.

AFP journalists in Buner saw half-buried vehicles and belongings lying strewn in the sludge, with mud covering houses and shops. After days without power, the electricity supply was restored on Sunday afternoon.

A grave digger, Qaiser Ali Shah, told AFP he dug 29 burial places in the last two days. "I have also dug six graves for children. With each grave, it felt as though I was digging it for my own child," he said.

"For the first time, my body simply refused to carry me through. That's why today I apologised and said I cannot do this work anymore."