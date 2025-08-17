Pakistan hosts two-day summit challenging Taliban’s diplomatic standing

NEW DELHI: In a move that could reshape regional dynamics, Pakistani officials are set to host a landmark two-day conference on 25 and 26 August, bringing together a diverse array of Afghan opposition figures, including exiled politicians, women’s rights activists and civil society leaders, for the first time since the Taliban seized power in 2021.
Titled “Towards Unity and Trust”, the Islamabad-based summit marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s approach to its western neighbour. Organised by the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute and Women for Afghanistan, the event is being presented as a trust-building and academic initiative rather than a political manoeuvre, though its implications are anything but apolitical.
The attendees will include influential figures such as Geneva-based envoy Nasir Ahmad Andisha, former Afghan economy minister Mustafa Mastoor, ex-MP and rights advocate Fawzia Koofi, and Zahra Joya, founder of Rukhshana Media. Also expected are representatives of key opposition factions, including members of the National Resistance Council and former provincial officials.
The Taliban has condemned the gathering, but Islamabad appears unmoved.
Former US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad sharply criticised Pakistan’s decision to host the summit, accusing it of offering a platform to individuals who allegedly support the “violent overthrow” of the Taliban regime.
Calling the initiative “immature, irresponsible, and unfortunate,” Khalilzad warned it would deepen mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad. He drew a sharp analogy: “Imagine the Taliban hosting Pakistani dissidents seeking to topple Pakistan’s military-led government.” His remarks reflect growing unease in Washington over shifting regional alliances and a potential erosion of the Taliban’s informal diplomatic insulation.
For Afghan civil society leaders, particularly women, the conference offers a rare and vital opening. Fawzia Koofi hailed the gathering as a step toward rebuilding trust and inclusion.
“Afghan women today live under one of the most repressive realities in the world,” she said, arguing that engaging a broad spectrum of Afghans is essential to crafting any sustainable future.
The timing of the conference is also significant. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have sharply deteriorated in recent months. Pakistan accuses the Taliban of sheltering militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a charge the Taliban denies even as cross-border attacks escalate.
This comes amid renewed American efforts to re-engage with Afghanistan, as ties between Washington and Islamabad gain renewed significance.