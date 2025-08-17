Pakistan hosts two-day summit challenging Taliban’s diplomatic standing

NEW DELHI: In a move that could reshape regional dynamics, Pakistani officials are set to host a landmark two-day conference on 25 and 26 August, bringing together a diverse array of Afghan opposition figures, including exiled politicians, women’s rights activists and civil society leaders, for the first time since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Titled “Towards Unity and Trust”, the Islamabad-based summit marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s approach to its western neighbour. Organised by the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute and Women for Afghanistan, the event is being presented as a trust-building and academic initiative rather than a political manoeuvre, though its implications are anything but apolitical.

The attendees will include influential figures such as Geneva-based envoy Nasir Ahmad Andisha, former Afghan economy minister Mustafa Mastoor, ex-MP and rights advocate Fawzia Koofi, and Zahra Joya, founder of Rukhshana Media. Also expected are representatives of key opposition factions, including members of the National Resistance Council and former provincial officials.

The Taliban has condemned the gathering, but Islamabad appears unmoved.